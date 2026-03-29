Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) Receives $95.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.75.

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Astrazeneca in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy (b)” rating for the company. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Astrazeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Astrazeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astrazeneca

Astrazeneca News Summary

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Astrazeneca by 21.5% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 64,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Astrazeneca by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,089,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,595,000 after purchasing an additional 181,273 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Astrazeneca by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 66,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 35,148 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Astrazeneca by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 42,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Astrazeneca by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 77,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 38,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Astrazeneca this week:

Astrazeneca Stock Up 2.8%

Astrazeneca stock opened at $188.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $292.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Astrazeneca has a 52-week low of $122.48 and a 52-week high of $212.71.

Astrazeneca Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.595 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 156.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. Astrazeneca’s payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

About Astrazeneca

(Get Free Report)

AstraZeneca plc is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca positions itself as R&D-driven, investing in discovery science, clinical development and regulatory processes to bring new therapies to market.

The company’s commercial portfolio and late-stage pipeline emphasize oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolic (CVRM) diseases, and respiratory and immunology.

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