Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) Receives $95.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.75.
AZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Astrazeneca in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy (b)” rating for the company. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Astrazeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Astrazeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Astrazeneca
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astrazeneca
Astrazeneca News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Astrazeneca this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Late?stage trial win — Tozorakimab met primary goals in two pivotal trials, reducing chronic obstructive pulmonary disease flare?ups versus placebo; the surprise positive readout is driving optimism about near?term commercialization potential and pipeline momentum. AstraZeneca stock jumps 4% after surprise trial win for lung disease drug where rivals have failed
- Positive Sentiment: Regulatory and commercial implications — Reuters and other outlets highlight the meaningful reduction in flare?ups and the significance of a successful phase III outcome for a disease area where competitors have struggled, which increases the drug’s value on AstraZeneca’s roadmap. AstraZeneca drug reduces COPD flare ups in late-stage trials
- Positive Sentiment: Clinical confirmation across endpoints — The Wall Street Journal and other reports emphasize that the trials hit their primary endpoints by lowering symptom worsening rates, reinforcing confidence in the data’s robustness and the potential for label and payer discussions. AstraZeneca Lung Disease Drug Candidate Hits Goals in Late-Stage Trials
- Neutral Sentiment: Stock movement vs. market — Coverage notes AZN advanced while broader markets were down, indicating the move is company?specific (trial news/pipeline) rather than market driven. Astrazeneca (AZN) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst positioning — AstraZeneca has a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy,” which supports the stock’s upside but does not by itself explain today’s move; analyst views may follow as investigators and investors digest full data and commercial assumptions. Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts
Astrazeneca Stock Up 2.8%
Astrazeneca stock opened at $188.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $292.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Astrazeneca has a 52-week low of $122.48 and a 52-week high of $212.71.
Astrazeneca Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.595 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 156.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. Astrazeneca’s payout ratio is currently 66.26%.
About Astrazeneca
AstraZeneca plc is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca positions itself as R&D-driven, investing in discovery science, clinical development and regulatory processes to bring new therapies to market.
The company’s commercial portfolio and late-stage pipeline emphasize oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolic (CVRM) diseases, and respiratory and immunology.
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