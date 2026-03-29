Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) Receives $23.42 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.4167.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSWC shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Capital Southwest Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 257,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 183,313 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in Capital Southwest by 32.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $21.45 on Thursday. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $23.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.75.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $61.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.37 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Capital Southwest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1934 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.8%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 128.18%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

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Capital Southwest (NASDAQ: CSWC) is a publicly traded investment firm structured as a business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions to middle-market companies across the United States. The firm offers a spectrum of debt and equity capital, including senior secured loans, mezzanine debt, and both preferred and common equity investments. By partnering with corporate management teams, Capital Southwest seeks to support growth initiatives, recapitalizations, acquisitions, and ownership transitions.

Founded in 1961 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Capital Southwest has cultivated a track record of long-term partnerships with privately held businesses and select public companies.

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