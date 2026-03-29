FGI Industries (FGIWW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGIWW – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its results before the market opens on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect FGI Industries to post earnings of ($0.30) per share and revenue of $35.4980 million for the quarter.

FGI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of FGIWW opened at $0.03 on Friday. FGI Industries has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.

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About FGI Industries

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FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

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