FGI Industries (FGIWW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGIWW – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its results before the market opens on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect FGI Industries to post earnings of ($0.30) per share and revenue of $35.4980 million for the quarter.
FGI Industries Stock Performance
Shares of FGIWW opened at $0.03 on Friday. FGI Industries has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.
About FGI Industries
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