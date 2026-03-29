Bank of China (BACHY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2026

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHYGet Free Report) is projected to post its results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 31st. Analysts expect Bank of China to post earnings of $0.6740 per share and revenue of $20.1292 billion for the quarter.

Bank of China Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Bank of China stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.13. Bank of China has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Bank of China Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of China (OTCMKTS: BACHY) is a major state-owned commercial bank headquartered in Beijing that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to corporate, institutional and retail clients. Founded in 1912, the bank has grown into one of China’s largest and longest-established banking institutions and is commonly grouped with the nation’s “Big Four” banks. Its core activities include deposit-taking, corporate and retail lending, trade finance, foreign exchange and treasury services, as well as cash management and payment services for domestic and cross-border clients.

In addition to traditional commercial banking, Bank of China offers investment banking and capital markets services, structured finance, asset management and wealth management solutions.

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Earnings History for Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY)

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