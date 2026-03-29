RenovoRx (RNXT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect RenovoRx to post earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 1, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

RenovoRx Price Performance

NASDAQ:RNXT opened at $1.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $41.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.34. RenovoRx has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.45.

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Institutional Trading of RenovoRx

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNXT. Bleichroeder LP increased its holdings in RenovoRx by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 61,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in RenovoRx by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 31,730 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RenovoRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on RNXT shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RenovoRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of RenovoRx in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of RenovoRx from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, JonesTrading upgraded shares of RenovoRx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RNXT

About RenovoRx

(Get Free Report)

RenovoRx, Inc is a clinical-stage medical technology company focused on the development of proprietary drug-device combination therapies for the treatment of solid tumor malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate, RenovoCath™, is an intra-arterial catheter system designed to deliver high concentrations of chemotherapeutic agents directly to tumor sites while minimizing systemic exposure. RenovoRx seeks to improve clinical outcomes and reduce adverse effects by enhancing drug delivery precision in hard-to-treat cancers.

RenovoCath™ is being evaluated in multiple clinical trials targeting advanced pancreatic cancer and metastatic colorectal cancer, among other solid tumors.

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