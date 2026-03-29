Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TSN. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

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Tyson Foods Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:TSN opened at $63.89 on Thursday. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $50.56 and a 1 year high of $66.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.09, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.47.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $14.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 0.36%.Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 364.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 55.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 20,888 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 4.0% during the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 848,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,074,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,879,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,042,000 after acquiring an additional 795,710 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 113,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 27,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 543,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,498,000 after purchasing an additional 91,900 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

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Tyson Foods, Inc (NYSE: TSN) is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world’s largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

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