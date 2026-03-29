Chewy’s (CHWY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their buy rating on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CHWY. Wall Street Zen raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wolfe Research set a $44.00 target price on Chewy in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.81.

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Chewy Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $26.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.13. Chewy has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $48.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.60.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 53.48% and a net margin of 1.77%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 13,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $377,246.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 273,835 shares in the company, valued at $7,938,476.65. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 685.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 89,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 77,843 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Keenan LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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About Chewy

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Chewy, Inc (NYSE: CHWY) is a leading e-commerce retailer specializing in pet food, supplies and services. The company offers a comprehensive assortment of products for dogs, cats, fish, birds and other small animals, including prescription medications, veterinary health products, grooming essentials and toys. Through its online platform and mobile app, Chewy provides an intuitive shopping experience with features such as Autoship, ensuring regular deliveries of pet essentials at schedule intervals.

Founded in 2011 by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day, Chewy initially operated under the name Mr.

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