Bitcoin Depot (BTM) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $113.9340 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, March 16, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.
Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.71). Bitcoin Depot had a negative return on equity of 70.95% and a negative net margin of 0.94%.The company had revenue of $116.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.93 million.
Bitcoin Depot Trading Down 18.2%
Shares of Bitcoin Depot stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. Bitcoin Depot has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $48.16. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 million, a PE ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.47.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on shares of Bitcoin Depot to $4.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Bitcoin Depot from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Bitcoin Depot from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bitcoin Depot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bitcoin Depot
About Bitcoin Depot
Bitcoin Depot, Inc operates one of the largest networks of self-service cryptocurrency kiosks in North America, enabling customers to buy and sell Bitcoin and other digital assets using cash or debit cards. Through a partnership model with convenience stores, gas stations and retail outlets, the company provides an accessible on-ramp and off-ramp for individuals entering the cryptocurrency market without requiring a bank account or extensive technical knowledge. Transactions are completed in real time at the point of sale, with verification and receipt provided via email or mobile phone.
Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Bitcoin Depot began as a privately held startup focused on expanding retail access to digital currencies.
Further Reading
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