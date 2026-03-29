TD Securities Cuts Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$22.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$22.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AFN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reduced their target price on Ag Growth International from C$32.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday. ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut Ag Growth International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial downgraded Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$39.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$28.75.

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Ag Growth International Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of TSE AFN opened at C$17.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$339.29 million, a P/E ratio of -12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$13.60 and a 1 year high of C$44.84.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported C($2.62) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$395.77 million during the quarter. Ag Growth International had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 6.5761006 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ag Growth International

In other news, Director Steven Robert Sommerfeld bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.67 per share, with a total value of C$141,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,000 shares in the company, valued at C$141,360. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Ag Growth International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ag Growth International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director insider purchase — Director Steven Robert Sommerfeld bought 8,000 shares at C$17.67 (?C$141k), signaling insider confidence and providing a near-term support signal for the share price.

Director insider purchase — Director Steven Robert Sommerfeld bought 8,000 shares at C$17.67 (?C$141k), signaling insider confidence and providing a near-term support signal for the share price. Positive Sentiment: TD Securities kept a Buy rating despite lowering its target to C$22, leaving a meaningful upside case that may limit downside. BayStreet Article

TD Securities kept a Buy rating despite lowering its target to C$22, leaving a meaningful upside case that may limit downside. Positive Sentiment: ATB Cormark coverage mentioned as a Buy in The Globe and Mail, which can attract investors who follow that call. Globe & Mail: ATB Buy

ATB Cormark coverage mentioned as a Buy in The Globe and Mail, which can attract investors who follow that call. Neutral Sentiment: Higher-than-average trading volume and intraday uptick suggest active repositioning: volume ~247k vs avg ~149k, and the stock remains well below its 50- and 200-day averages, indicating continued investor caution.

Higher-than-average trading volume and intraday uptick suggest active repositioning: volume ~247k vs avg ~149k, and the stock remains well below its 50- and 200-day averages, indicating continued investor caution. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and price-target cuts — Multiple firms reduced ratings/targets (Raymond James to Hold; National Bank and others lowered ratings/targets), which increases selling pressure and signals weaker near-term sentiment. Raymond James Downgrade National Bank Cut

Analyst downgrades and price-target cuts — Multiple firms reduced ratings/targets (Raymond James to Hold; National Bank and others lowered ratings/targets), which increases selling pressure and signals weaker near-term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Major target cuts from Canadian banks — CIBC cut its target from C$32 to C$18 (now ~flat to current levels), and others trimmed targets significantly, which constrains upside expectations and may weigh on sentiment. BayStreet: Targets Lowered

Major target cuts from Canadian banks — CIBC cut its target from C$32 to C$18 (now ~flat to current levels), and others trimmed targets significantly, which constrains upside expectations and may weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary highlights the stock among small-caps that ‘sank’ today, reflecting short-term selling momentum and headline-driven pressure. Globe & Mail: Small Caps

Ag Growth International Company Profile

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Ag Growth International Inc manufactures portable and stationary grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment, including augers, belt conveyors, grain storage bins, grain handling accessories, grain aeration equipment, and grain drying systems. The company operates mainly in Portable handling, permanent handling, storage and conditioning, livestock, and manufacturing sectors. Some of its brands are batco, wheatheart, westfield, storm, rem, hi roller, union iron, hsi, tramco, ptm, vis, nuvision, twister, grain guard, airlanco, westeel, frame, and entringer.

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