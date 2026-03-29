Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$128.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$124.00 to C$128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$119.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$130.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$119.86.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.7%

TSE CP opened at C$108.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$97.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of C$94.60 and a 12 month high of C$122.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.54, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$110.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$105.12.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of C$3.92 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3438583 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In other news, insider John Kenneth Brooks sold 14,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.53, for a total value of C$1,536,902.85. Also, Director Marc Parent bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$102.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,326,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 13,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,421,166. This trade represents a 1,393.35% increase in their position. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

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With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf Coast to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise.

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