iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,740 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the February 26th total of 9,838 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,048 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of HYXF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.84. The stock had a trading volume of 15,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,469. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $49.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.15.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
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