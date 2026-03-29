iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,740 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the February 26th total of 9,838 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,048 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYXF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.84. The stock had a trading volume of 15,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,469. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $49.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.15.

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iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYXF. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,185,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

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The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

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