Short Interest in FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MBSD) Declines By 60.5%

FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MBSD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,785 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the February 26th total of 4,518 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,216 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 22.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 31.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter.

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FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund Stock Performance

MBSD traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.56. 1,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,430. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.85. FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $21.10.

FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund Cuts Dividend

About FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0631 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

(Get Free Report)

The FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (MBSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of agency-backed mortgage-backed securities that aims for 3.25-4.25 years of effective duration. The index uses a proprietary weighting scheme. MBSD was launched on Sep 4, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.

Further Reading

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