Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) Short Interest Down 52.3% in March

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,516 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the February 26th total of 9,471 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,384 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.91. 4,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,061. The stock has a market cap of $101.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.56. Invesco Food & Beverage ETF has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $51.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average is $46.45.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBJ. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 231.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period.

About Invesco Food & Beverage ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index. The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Further Reading

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