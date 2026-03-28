Clough Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS) Short Interest Up 45.5% in March

Clough Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 40,509 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the February 26th total of 27,833 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,950 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Clough Hedged Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0%

CBLS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,182. Clough Hedged Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $30.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average is $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.55.

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Clough Hedged Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

Institutional Trading of Clough Hedged Equity ETF

Clough Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clough Hedged Equity ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Clough Hedged Equity ETF ( NYSEARCA:CBLS Free Report ) by 74.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.68% of Clough Hedged Equity ETF worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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The Changebridge Capital Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (CBLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an alternative strategy that takes both long and short position in US-listed stocks. The actively managed fund will typically be 30%-70% net long exposure. CBLS was launched on Nov 13, 2020 and is managed by Changebridge Capital.

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