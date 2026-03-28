Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP) Short Interest Update

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,161 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the February 26th total of 1,676 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 985 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Imperial Petroleum Stock Down 0.1%

Imperial Petroleum stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.28. 543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.80. Imperial Petroleum has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $27.78.

Get Imperial Petroleum alerts:

Imperial Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.5469 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.3%.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of April 1, 2024, the company owned and operated a fleet of six medium range refined petroleum product tankers; one Aframax tanker; two suezmax tankers; and two handysize drybulk carriers with a total capacity of 791,000 deadweight tons.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.