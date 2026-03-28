JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 38,000 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the February 26th total of 26,772 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 233,617 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Stock Down 1.4%

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.37. 96,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,843. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.89. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a one year low of $51.78 and a one year high of $70.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Get JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JGLO. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 6,481.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,375,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,750,000 after buying an additional 5,293,681 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 156.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 540,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,606,000 after acquiring an additional 329,183 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 1,001.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 196,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,296,000 after acquiring an additional 178,375 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 321,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,766,000 after acquiring an additional 132,825 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 499.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 158,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 132,395 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets. The selection process integrates ESG factors. JGLO was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.