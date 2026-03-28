Short Interest in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Decreases By 32.4%

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,216,473 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the February 26th total of 6,240,335 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,826,182 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weave Communications

In other news, CRO Joseph David Mcneil sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $138,250.00. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 505,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,637.13. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Weave Communications by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Weave Communications by 1,125.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 8,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Weave Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weave Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

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Weave Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEAV traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.37. 1,385,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41. The company has a market cap of $343.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.73. Weave Communications has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.19 million. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weave Communications will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weave Communications Company Profile

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Weave Communications is a technology company that provides integrated communications and customer management solutions tailored for small- to medium-sized local businesses. Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, the company developed a cloud-based platform that unifies voice calling, business texting, appointment reminders and payment processing within a single interface.

The platform’s core offerings include a unified business phone system, two-way texting, automated appointment and recall reminders, secure payment acceptance and a basic customer relationship management module.

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