Short Interest in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Drops By 31.9%

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,464 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the February 26th total of 2,150 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,718 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Down 10.2%

Chicago Rivet & Machine stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $10.02. 6,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.10.

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Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.99 million during the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.27%.

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Chicago Rivet & Machine Co is a Chicago, Illinois–based manufacturer specializing in the design and production of rivets, fasteners and related metal components. The company’s product portfolio includes solid and blind rivets, threaded inserts, screws, bolts, nuts and washers, engineered to meet the requirements of high-precision industrial applications.

Serving a diverse customer base, Chicago Rivet & Machine brings expertise in material selection and heat-treatment processes to deliver fasteners that meet stringent specifications for strength, corrosion resistance and durability.

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