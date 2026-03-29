Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Expands By 46.4%

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 413,394 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the February 26th total of 282,334 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 262,155 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $67.71. 140,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,102. Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a one year low of $45.78 and a one year high of $76.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.40 and a 200 day moving average of $66.22.

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Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXF. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 376.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,306,000.

About Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

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