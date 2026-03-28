Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2026

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTLGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,904 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the February 26th total of 8,938 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,270 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ALTL traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.33. 4,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,086. The company has a market capitalization of $95.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.98. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 419,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,809,000 after buying an additional 84,427 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $717,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

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