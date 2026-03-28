Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Short Interest Update

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,904 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the February 26th total of 8,938 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,270 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ALTL traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.33. 4,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,086. The company has a market capitalization of $95.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.98. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.70.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 419,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,809,000 after buying an additional 84,427 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $717,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

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