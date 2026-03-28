Comparing Panbela Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PBLA) & PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYRGF)

Profitability

This table compares PyroGenesis Canada and Panbela Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PyroGenesis Canada -115.14% N/A -60.81% Panbela Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of PyroGenesis Canada shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Panbela Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.7% of PyroGenesis Canada shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Panbela Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PyroGenesis Canada and Panbela Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PyroGenesis Canada $9.14 million 9.35 -$21.12 million ($0.03) -14.04 Panbela Therapeutics N/A N/A -$25.26 million ($71.13) 0.00

PyroGenesis Canada has higher revenue and earnings than Panbela Therapeutics. PyroGenesis Canada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Panbela Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

PyroGenesis Canada has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Panbela Therapeutics has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Panbela Therapeutics beats PyroGenesis Canada on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PyroGenesis Canada

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PyroGenesis Canada Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes plasma processes and solutions worldwide. The company offers DROSRITE, a process for enhancing metal recovery from dross without any hazardous by-products; plasma atomization process that allows produce and sell high purity spherical metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical and solar grade silicon from quartz; and PUREVAP NSiR, which is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon nano powders and nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries. It provides plasma torches and plasma torch systems used toreplace fossil fuel burners in industrial iron ore pelletization process; plasma arc waste destruction systems for waste destruction onboard ships; steam plasma arc refrigerant cracking systems for the destruction of certain refrigerants, including chlorofluorocarbons, hydrofluorocarbons, and hydrochlorofluorocarbons; plasma arc chemical warfare agent destruction systems, which are mobile platforms for the onsite destruction of chemical warfare agents; plasma resource recovery systems for land-based waste destruction and waste-to-energy applications; plasma torches for waste gasification and combustion; and plasma arc gasification and vitrification. In addition, it offers engineering and manufacturing expertise, and contract research, as well as turnkey process equipment packages to the defense, metallurgical, mining, additive manufacturing (including 3D printing), oil and gas, and environmental industries. Further, the company provides installation, commissioning, and start-up services. PyroGenesis Canada Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Panbela Therapeutics

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Panbela Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), a proprietary polyamine analogue, which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; Flynpovi, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac which is in Phase III clinical trials; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase, currently under Phase I/II trial. It has a research agreement with the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine for the development of ivospemin. The company was formerly known as Sun BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2020. Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Waconia, Minnesota.

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