Comparing Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) and Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report) and Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Holcim and Caesarstone”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holcim $18.97 billion 2.41 $15.90 billion N/A N/A Caesarstone $397.23 million 0.09 -$137.47 million ($3.98) -0.26

Analyst Recommendations

Holcim has higher revenue and earnings than Caesarstone.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Holcim and Caesarstone, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holcim 1 5 4 3 2.69 Caesarstone 1 0 0 0 1.00

Holcim currently has a consensus target price of $16.80, suggesting a potential upside of 4.09%. Given Holcim’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Holcim is more favorable than Caesarstone.

Profitability

This table compares Holcim and Caesarstone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holcim N/A N/A N/A Caesarstone -34.60% -24.33% -10.79%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Holcim shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of Caesarstone shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Holcim has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caesarstone has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Holcim beats Caesarstone on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Holcim

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Holcim AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It operates through North America; Latin America; Europe; Asia, Middle East & Africa; and Solutions & Products segments. The company offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; ready-mix concrete; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and precast, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, roofing systems, insulation tile adhesives, facade solutions, and contracting and services. It also engages in distribution and retail activities comprising product availability and deliveries, in-store animation and shopping experience, one-stop retail shop, digital services and solutions, and financing and cash-flow solutions; and waste management services. The company's products are used in infrastructure projects, such as tunnels, railways and train stations, airports and ports, and bridges; housing projects, including individual and collective housing; commercial projects comprising offices, retail, and public buildings; and industrial projects consisting of renewable energy, oil and gas, and mining. It sells under the ECOPact, ECOPlanet, ECOCycle, Airium, DYNAMax, Aggneo, Ductal, Hydromedia, TectorPrint, Aggregate Industries, Disensa, Duro-Last, Elevate, Geocycle, Holcim, Lafarge, Malarkey Roofing Products, and PRB Group brands. The company was formerly known as LafargeHolcim Ltd and changed its name to Holcim AG in May 2021. The company was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

About Caesarstone

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Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered stone and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Israel. The company’s engineered stone slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling, and residential construction sectors. Its products are also used in other applications, such as vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, furniture, and other interior and exterior surfaces that are used in various residential and non-residential applications. The company also offers porcelain products under the Lioli brand for countertops, flooring, and cladding applications; sells natural stone, sinks, and various ancillary fabrication tools and materials; and resells natural stones, as well as various ancillaries, and fabrication and installation accessories, as well as provides fabrication and installation services. It sells its products directly to wholesalers, resellers, and fabricators; and through direct sales force and indirect network of independent distributors. The company was formerly known as Caesarstone Sdot Yam Ltd. and changed its name to Caesarstone Ltd. in June 2016. Caesarstone Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Menashe, Israel.

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