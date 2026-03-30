Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,247,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total transaction of $333,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $11,846,625.30. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at $242,334,371.15. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $211.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.77. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $256.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Lam Research from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho set a $265.00 price objective on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna set a $325.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Lam Research from $175.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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