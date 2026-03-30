Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Aeroports de Paris from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Aeroports de Paris to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th.

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Aeroports de Paris Price Performance

About Aeroports de Paris

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEOXF opened at $122.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.17. Aeroports de Paris has a one year low of $94.60 and a one year high of $159.48.

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Aéroports de Paris, operating under the Groupe ADP umbrella, is the principal airport operator for the Paris metropolitan area, overseeing Charles de Gaulle, Orly and Le Bourget airports. The company is responsible for airport management, passenger services, air traffic coordination, security operations and infrastructure development across its Paris hub. In addition to serving as a gateway to France, Aéroports de Paris handles cargo operations, maintenance support and ground handling services for a broad range of commercial, charter and cargo airlines.

Beyond its core aeronautical activities, Aéroports de Paris has developed substantial non-aeronautical revenues through retail concessions, food and beverage outlets, duty-free shopping, parking facilities and property leasing.

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