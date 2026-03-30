Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) and ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Financial Analysis

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) and Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

ESS Tech has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hayward has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.8% of ESS Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of ESS Tech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Hayward shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech -1,045.28% -1,141.31% -140.58% Hayward 13.51% 11.27% 5.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares ESS Tech and Hayward’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ESS Tech and Hayward, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 1 3 1 0 2.00 Hayward 0 1 3 1 3.00

ESS Tech currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 122.22%. Hayward has a consensus target price of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 45.34%. Given ESS Tech’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than Hayward.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ESS Tech and Hayward”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech $1.58 million 19.35 -$63.44 million ($4.33) -0.26 Hayward $1.12 billion 2.56 $151.57 million $0.68 19.48

Hayward has higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech. ESS Tech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hayward, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hayward beats ESS Tech on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESS Tech

(Get Free Report)

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

About Hayward

(Get Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions. It sells its products through specialty distributors, retailers, and buying groups. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

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