Short Interest in BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBBI) Drops By 52.6%

BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,484 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the February 26th total of 13,677 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,229 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $365,000.

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BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BBBI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,012. BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $52.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.16. The stock has a market cap of $129.87 million, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.21.

BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The BondBloxx BBB Rated 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (BBBI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of BBB-rated, USD-denominated corporate bonds maturing between 5-10 years. BBBI was launched on Jan 25, 2024 and is issued by BondBloxx.

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