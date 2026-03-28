Short Interest in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:LOMA) Drops By 28.7%

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,005,749 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the February 26th total of 2,814,599 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 457,188 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LOMA
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LOMA traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.03. 374,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,783. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $165.73 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 2.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA is the leading cement producer in Argentina, with a history dating back to its founding in Buenos Aires in 1926. The company operates an integrated network of cement and lime plants, as well as quarries and ready-mix concrete facilities. Its operations encompass the extraction of limestone, the production of clinker, hydraulic cement and quicklime, and the distribution of aggregates and concrete for a wide range of construction projects.
The company’s product portfolio serves residential, commercial, industrial and public infrastructure markets across Argentina.
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