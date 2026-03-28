Short Interest in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:LOMA) Drops By 28.7%

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,005,749 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the February 26th total of 2,814,599 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 457,188 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Systrade AG lifted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina by 75.9% in the third quarter. Systrade AG now owns 382,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 165,245 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,436,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,587,000 after acquiring an additional 257,318 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,201,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 171,210 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,787,000. Finally, M&G PLC bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOMA traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.03. 374,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,783. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $165.73 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 2.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina

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Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA is the leading cement producer in Argentina, with a history dating back to its founding in Buenos Aires in 1926. The company operates an integrated network of cement and lime plants, as well as quarries and ready-mix concrete facilities. Its operations encompass the extraction of limestone, the production of clinker, hydraulic cement and quicklime, and the distribution of aggregates and concrete for a wide range of construction projects.

The company’s product portfolio serves residential, commercial, industrial and public infrastructure markets across Argentina.

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