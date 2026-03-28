Vyome Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIND) Short Interest Down 38.2% in March

Vyome Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIND – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 128,513 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the February 26th total of 208,107 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,637 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of Vyome in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vyome has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

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Vyome Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vyome

Shares of NASDAQ:HIND traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.13. 35,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,585. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64. Vyome has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $305.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vyome stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vyome Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vyome as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

Vyome Company Profile

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ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company’s product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract.

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