FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) Short Interest Update

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,571,113 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the February 26th total of 3,786,270 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,705,875 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 880.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 0.4%

FTAI stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.06. The company had a trading volume of 874,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,126. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.50. FTAI Aviation has a 52 week low of $81.45 and a 52 week high of $323.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.70.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

FTAI Aviation ( NASDAQ:FTAI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 257.07% and a net margin of 19.98%.The firm had revenue of $662.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $230.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ: FTAI) is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company’s portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.