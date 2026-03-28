Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAIW) Short Interest Down 46.3% in March

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAIW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,906 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the February 26th total of 5,407 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,302 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Guardforce AI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GFAIW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,263. Guardforce AI has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14.

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About Guardforce AI

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Guardforce AI Co, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GFAIW) is a technology-driven security solutions provider that focuses on integrating artificial intelligence, robotics and data analytics into traditional security services. The company develops and markets autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and a cloud-based monitoring platform designed to enhance perimeter protection, patrol efficiency and incident reporting for enterprise and public-sector clients.

At the core of Guardforce AI’s product portfolio is its flagship M500 security robot, which features 360-degree cameras, infrared sensors and machine-learning algorithms to detect anomalies and deliver real-time alerts.

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