Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,222,450 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the February 26th total of 1,737,241 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,780,079 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mangoceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
View Our Latest Research Report on MGRX
Institutional Trading of Mangoceuticals
Mangoceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MGRX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.49. 6,719,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,693,282. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18. Mangoceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.33.
About Mangoceuticals
Mangoceuticals, Inc develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform in the United States. It offers erectile dysfunction (ED) products under the Mango brand and hair loss products under the Grow brand name. The company markets and sells these branded ED and hair loss products online through its website at MangoRx.com. Mangoceuticals, Inc has a marketing agreement with Marius Pharmaceuticals, LLC to market and sell KYZATREX, an oral testosterone replacement therapy product under the PRIME program.
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