Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Short Interest Down 40.4% in March

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 367,861 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the February 26th total of 616,984 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 760,353 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Lantronix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LTRX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.39. The company had a trading volume of 607,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,761. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lantronix has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $213.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.56.

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Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.94 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 7.90%.Lantronix has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.060 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lantronix will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on LTRX. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Lantronix from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Lantronix from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantronix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LTRX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mathi Gurusamy sold 14,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $89,840.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 55,569 shares in the company, valued at $345,083.49. This trade represents a 20.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lantronix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd lifted its stake in Lantronix by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 14,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Lantronix by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lantronix in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

About Lantronix

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Lantronix, Inc is a provider of secure data access and management solutions designed to simplify the deployment, monitoring and control of devices and equipment across a wide range of industries. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company develops hardware and software products that enable connectivity for smart devices, industrial machinery, IT infrastructure and other systems in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem.

Founded in 1989, Lantronix was among the early innovators in serial-to-Ethernet device networking and has since expanded its portfolio to include secure console servers, device servers, gateways and embedded modules.

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