Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Short Interest Down 48.2% in March

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,095 shares, a decrease of 48.2% from the February 26th total of 13,709 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,485 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp stock. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 99,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000.

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Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBINN traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $19.86. 2,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,636. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.27 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average is $19.95.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

About Merchants Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%.

(Get Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ: MBINN) is a bank holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. Through its subsidiary, Merchants Bank, the company provides a comprehensive suite of commercial and consumer banking products across Western New York. Its branch network serves individuals, small businesses and institutional clients with personalized banking solutions.

The company’s core offerings include deposit products such as checking, savings and certificates of deposit, alongside a portfolio of lending products that encompasses commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate financing, residential mortgages and consumer credit lines.

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