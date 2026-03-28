Critical Analysis: Seven and I (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) vs. Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY)

Seven and I (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) and Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Seven and I and Calloway’s Nursery”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seven and I $78.57 billion 0.43 $1.14 billion $0.81 16.14 Calloway’s Nursery N/A N/A N/A $0.21 9.76

Profitability

Seven and I has higher revenue and earnings than Calloway’s Nursery. Calloway’s Nursery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seven and I, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Seven and I and Calloway’s Nursery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seven and I 2.79% 5.90% 2.20% Calloway’s Nursery N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Seven and I shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.4% of Calloway’s Nursery shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Seven and I has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calloway’s Nursery has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Seven and I and Calloway’s Nursery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seven and I 0 1 0 0 2.00 Calloway’s Nursery 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Seven and I beats Calloway’s Nursery on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seven and I

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Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others. The company engages in the operation of convenience stores comprising directly managed corporate stores and franchised stores; retail business that provides daily life necessities, such as food and other daily necessities and dollar merchandise and services; banking, leasing, and credit card business; and real estate business. Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Calloway’s Nursery

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Calloway's Nursery, Inc. operates garden centers in the United States. The company offers birding, fertilizers, garden tools,insect and pest control; mosquito control solutions, pottery, soils and mulches; weed control and fungicide to gardeners. It also provides cornelius home decor and lawn décor products. In addition, the company provides landscape design services. The company operates 24 stores under the Calloway's Nursery name in Texas. Calloway's Nursery, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

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