Founder Group Limited (NASDAQ:FGL) Short Interest Up 43.5% in March

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2026

Founder Group Limited (NASDAQ:FGLGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 47,191 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the February 26th total of 32,877 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,664 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Founder Group Trading Down 26.6%

Shares of Founder Group stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.46. The stock had a trading volume of 189,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,720. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.92. Founder Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $154.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FGL shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Founder Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Founder Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FGL

Founder Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founder Group is a diversified investment holding company originally established in 1986 by Peking University. The group traces its roots to one of China’s leading academic institutions and has since evolved into a state-owned enterprise focused on fostering innovation and technology commercialization. Leveraging its academic heritage, Founder Group has built a network of subsidiaries and affiliates across a range of high-growth industries.

The company’s main business activities span information technology and digital printing, including integrated circuit design, software development and advanced printing solutions.

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