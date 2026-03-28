Founder Group Limited (NASDAQ:FGL) Short Interest Up 43.5% in March

Founder Group Limited (NASDAQ:FGL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 47,191 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the February 26th total of 32,877 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,664 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Founder Group Trading Down 26.6%

Shares of Founder Group stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.46. The stock had a trading volume of 189,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,720. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.92. Founder Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $154.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Get Founder Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FGL shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Founder Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Founder Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Founder Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founder Group is a diversified investment holding company originally established in 1986 by Peking University. The group traces its roots to one of China’s leading academic institutions and has since evolved into a state-owned enterprise focused on fostering innovation and technology commercialization. Leveraging its academic heritage, Founder Group has built a network of subsidiaries and affiliates across a range of high-growth industries.

The company’s main business activities span information technology and digital printing, including integrated circuit design, software development and advanced printing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Founder Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Founder Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.