Millennium Prime (OTCMKTS:MLMN) & ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Critical Comparison

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) and Millennium Prime (OTCMKTS:MLMN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.6% of ABM Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of ABM Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Millennium Prime shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ABM Industries and Millennium Prime, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABM Industries 0 4 1 0 2.20 Millennium Prime 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk and Volatility

ABM Industries presently has a consensus price target of $46.25, suggesting a potential upside of 23.59%. Given ABM Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ABM Industries is more favorable than Millennium Prime.

ABM Industries has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Millennium Prime has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ABM Industries and Millennium Prime”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABM Industries $8.75 billion 0.25 $162.30 million $2.54 14.73 Millennium Prime N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

ABM Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Millennium Prime.

Profitability

This table compares ABM Industries and Millennium Prime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABM Industries 1.78% 11.77% 3.99% Millennium Prime N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ABM Industries beats Millennium Prime on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ABM Industries

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ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. The company offers janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, including corporate offices for high tech clients, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities; provides vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers. It also offers integrated facility services, engineering, and other specialized services in various types of manufacturing, distribution, and data center facilities. In addition, the company delivers custodial and landscaping and grounds for public school districts, private schools, colleges, and universities. Further, it supports airlines and airports with services comprising passenger assistance, catering logistics, air cabin maintenance, and transportation services. Additionally, the company provides electric vehicle power design, installation, and maintenance, as well as microgrid systems installations. ABM Industries Incorporated was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Millennium Prime

(Get Free Report)

Millennium Prime, Inc. develops, acquires, and markets lifestyle brands and products for the Millennial marketplace. It focuses on marketing products in the areas of beverage, apparel, and general merchandise. Millennium Prime, Inc. was formerly known as Genio Group, Inc. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

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