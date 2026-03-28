CAE (NYSE:CAE) and AAR (NYSE:AIR) Head-To-Head Comparison

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) and CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AAR and CAE”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAR $2.78 billion 1.53 $12.50 million $4.51 23.80 CAE $4.86 billion 1.71 $291.29 million $0.83 31.13

Volatility & Risk

CAE has higher revenue and earnings than AAR. AAR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CAE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

AAR has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAE has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AAR and CAE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AAR 0 2 5 0 2.71 CAE 0 4 6 2 2.83

AAR presently has a consensus target price of $128.80, suggesting a potential upside of 19.99%. CAE has a consensus target price of $34.33, suggesting a potential upside of 32.87%. Given CAE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CAE is more favorable than AAR.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.7% of AAR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of CAE shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of AAR shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of CAE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AAR and CAE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAR 5.46% 12.39% 5.68% CAE 7.70% 7.75% 3.57%

Summary

CAE beats AAR on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AAR

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AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes. This segment also develops specific aircraft components and parts; and designs proprietary designated engineering representative repairs. The Integrated Solutions segment engages in the fleet management and operation of customer-owned aircraft; provision of supply chain logistics services, such as material planning, sourcing, logistics, information and program management, and parts and component repair and overhaul services; and flight hour component inventory and repair services. In addition, the segment provides integrated software solutions comprising Trax, a cloud-based electronic enterprise resource platform, as well as a suite of paperless mobility apps for automating MRO workflows. The Expeditionary Services segment designs, manufactures, and repairs transportation pallets; and containers and shelters for military and humanitarian tactical deployment activities, including armories, supply and parts storage, refrigeration systems, tactical operation centers, briefing rooms, laundry and kitchen facilities, water treatment, and sleeping quarters, as well as engages in provision of engineering, design, and system integration services for specialized command and control systems. AAR Corp. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Wood Dale, Illinois.

About CAE

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CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions. The Defense and Security segment operates as a training and simulation provider that delivers platform-independent solutions to enable and enhance force readiness and security for defense forces, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), government agencies, and public safety organizations. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in 1993. CAE Inc. was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

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