FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Short Interest Up 47.1% in March

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 801,793 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the February 26th total of 544,966 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 316,777 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Insider Activity at FirstCash
In other FirstCash news, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total value of $740,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,554,358.72. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.99, for a total value of $365,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 36,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,721,954.66. The trade was a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,783,985. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,091,000 after purchasing an additional 117,788 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 685.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 33,070 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 857,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,847,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FirstCash by 76.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 534,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,687,000 after buying an additional 231,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash in the third quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FirstCash
FirstCash Stock Performance
FCFS traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.88. 347,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,865. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.36. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $116.66 and a 12 month high of $199.60.
FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FirstCash will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.
FirstCash Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.
About FirstCash
FirstCash, Inc (NASDAQ: FCFS) is a leading integrated operator of pawn stores and provider of short-term consumer loan services in the United States and Mexico. Through its retail pawn outlets, FirstCash offers collateral-based loans secured by personal property, enabling customers to access liquidity without a credit history or traditional bank account. The company also purchases, trades and sells a broad range of secondhand merchandise, including electronics, jewelry and power tools, through its network of conveniently located stores.
In addition to its pawn-broking activities, FirstCash provides unsecured consumer loans designed to meet urgent cash needs.
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