First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Short Interest Update

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 18,432 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the February 26th total of 38,564 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,830 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
Shares of FKU traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.73. 24,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,255. The company has a market cap of $85.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.97. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $35.98 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.39.
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.