First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Short Interest Update

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 18,432 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the February 26th total of 38,564 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,830 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FKU traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.73. 24,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,255. The company has a market cap of $85.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.97. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $35.98 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.39.

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First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 703,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,091,000 after buying an additional 136,017 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,748,000. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $3,081,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 211.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 32,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $659,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

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