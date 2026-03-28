Head-To-Head Review: Ventas (NYSE:VTR) and Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) and Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Ventas pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Prologis pays an annual dividend of $4.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Ventas pays out 355.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Prologis pays out 120.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ventas has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Prologis has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Prologis is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

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Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ventas and Prologis”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ventas $5.83 billion 6.68 $251.38 million $0.54 151.86 Prologis $8.79 billion 13.67 $3.33 billion $3.55 36.32

Prologis has higher revenue and earnings than Ventas. Prologis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ventas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ventas and Prologis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ventas 0 3 13 0 2.81 Prologis 0 7 14 0 2.67

Ventas presently has a consensus price target of $90.47, indicating a potential upside of 10.32%. Prologis has a consensus price target of $137.20, indicating a potential upside of 6.41%. Given Ventas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ventas is more favorable than Prologis.

Profitability

This table compares Ventas and Prologis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ventas 4.31% 2.09% 0.94% Prologis 37.86% 5.79% 3.41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.2% of Ventas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Prologis shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Ventas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Prologis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Ventas has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prologis has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Prologis beats Ventas on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ventas

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Ventas Inc. (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments. Ventas leverages its unmatched operational expertise, data-driven insights from its Ventas Operational InsightsTM platform, extensive relationships and strong financial position to achieve its goal of delivering outsized performance across approximately 1,400 properties. The Ventas portfolio is composed of senior housing communities, outpatient medical buildings, research centers and healthcare facilities in North America and the United Kingdom. The Company benefits from a seasoned team of talented professionals who share a commitment to excellence, integrity and a common purpose of helping people live longer, healthier, happier lives.

About Prologis

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Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 6,700 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

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