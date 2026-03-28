Gibson Energy Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, April 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

TSE:GEI opened at C$30.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.20. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$19.63 and a twelve month high of C$30.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.31.

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Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.30 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 1.85%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc is an oil infrastructure company that collects, stores, and processes crude oil and refined products. Reportable segments include marketing, which deals with buying, selling, and optimizing products such as crude oil, natural gas liquid, road asphalt, and oil-based mud product; and infrastructure, which makes up a system of oil terminals, rail loading facilities, pipelines, and an oil processing facility. Gibson Energy Inc services Canada and the United States, and the majority of revenue comes from the marketing segment.

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