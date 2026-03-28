WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Short Interest Down 45.4% in March

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,693 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the February 26th total of 3,099 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,622 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:DGRE traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,358. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $21.86 and a 52-week high of $37.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average of $31.61.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,196,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,439 shares during the quarter. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund makes up approximately 1.1% of One Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. One Capital Management LLC owned approximately 32.33% of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund worth $37,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Further Reading

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