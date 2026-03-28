Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 241,359 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the February 26th total of 358,613 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,471 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.4 days.

Maple Leaf Foods Trading Down 0.9%

MLFNF traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $21.37. 15,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,042. Maple Leaf Foods has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.00.

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About Maple Leaf Foods

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Maple Leaf Foods, trading as OTCMKTS:MLFNF, is a leading Canadian consumer packaged meats company headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario. The company’s operations encompass the processing, packaging and distribution of fresh and value-added meats, including pork and poultry products. Maple Leaf Foods serves a broad customer base through retail grocery channels, foodservice operators and international export markets.

The company’s portfolio features a range of branded offerings such as Maple Leaf® and Schneiders® for traditional meat products, alongside plant-based protein lines acquired through its Lightlife Foods and Field Roast Grain Meat Co subsidiaries.

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