Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Short Interest Update

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,846,896 shares, a growth of 57.3% from the February 26th total of 2,445,446 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,090,973 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRKNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. ATB Cormark Capital Markets downgraded Kraken Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kraken Robotics in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Desjardins upgraded Kraken Robotics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. National Bank Financial lowered Kraken Robotics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Kraken Robotics to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraken Robotics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Kraken Robotics Price Performance

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

KRKNF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,991. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94. Kraken Robotics has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $8.13.

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Kraken Robotics Ltd. is a marine technology company headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced underwater robotic platforms and sensor systems. Kraken’s solutions are built to support a range of subsea activities, from high-resolution seabed mapping and inspection to autonomous data collection and remote operations.

Kraken’s product suite includes synthetic aperture sonar, side-scan and interferometric sonar arrays, laser imaging systems, and acoustic ranging sensors, as well as autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs).

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