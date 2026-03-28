Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Short Interest Up 63.4% in March

Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 41,425 shares, a growth of 63.4% from the February 26th total of 25,353 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Old Mutual Stock Performance

Shares of Old Mutual stock remained flat at $0.78 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. Old Mutual has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $0.82.

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Old Mutual Company Profile

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Old Mutual Limited, trading on the OTCMKTS under the symbol ODMUF, is an international financial services group with origins dating back to 1845 in Cape Town, South Africa. The company has built a reputation in risk management and wealth creation, offering a diversified suite of financial solutions to both retail and institutional clients. Over its long history, Old Mutual has broadened its capabilities to include multiple lines of business, positioning itself as a comprehensive provider of protection and investment products.

The group’s core offerings span life and disability insurance, general insurance, retirement planning, and asset management.

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