Nagarro SE (OTCMKTS:NGRRF) Short Interest Update

Nagarro SE (OTCMKTS:NGRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 154,140 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the February 26th total of 224,895 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 573.0 days.

Nagarro Trading Down 0.4%

NGRRF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.63. 460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505. Nagarro has a 1-year low of $49.84 and a 1-year high of $92.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.50.

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Nagarro Company Profile

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Nagarro SE (OTCMKTS:NGRRF) is a global digital engineering and technology consultancy firm headquartered in Munich, Germany. Established in 1996, the company partners with clients to drive enterprise digital transformation by offering end-to-end product design and software development services. It leverages an agile, innovation-driven approach to tackle complex business challenges and accelerate time to market.

Nagarro’s core offerings include digital product engineering, data and AI services, cloud and DevOps solutions, and enterprise application development.

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