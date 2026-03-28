Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Short Interest Update

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,123 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the February 26th total of 790 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,649 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Luvu Brands Stock Performance

Shares of LUVU stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. Luvu Brands has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Luvu Brands alerts:

Luvu Brands (OTCMKTS:LUVU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Luvu Brands had a negative return on equity of 58.93% and a negative net margin of 5.42%.The company had revenue of $6.88 million during the quarter.

About Luvu Brands

Luvu Brands, Inc (OTCMKTS: LUVU) is a public holding company that operates a multi-channel grocery and consumer products distribution platform under the Angel Food Ministries brand. Through a network of community partner sites such as churches and civic centers, the company offers consumers access to branded grocery staples, fresh and frozen foods, home and personal care products at competitive prices.

The Angel Food Ministries division was originally founded in 1994 to provide affordable groceries in underserved communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Luvu Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luvu Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.