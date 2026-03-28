Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Short Interest Update

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 37,054 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the February 26th total of 63,263 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,736 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GUKYF remained flat at $2.90 during trading hours on Friday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.54.

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Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

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Gulf Keystone Petroleum is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with a primary focus on the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Founded in the early 2000s and headquartered in Jersey, the company is listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market and trades over the counter in the United States under the ticker GUKYF. Its core business activity centers on the development and operation of the Shaikan oil field, one of the largest onshore discoveries in the region, alongside ongoing appraisal and exploration in adjacent blocks.

The company achieved a major milestone in 2009 with the discovery of the Shaikan field and commenced early production in 2014.

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