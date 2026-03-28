InPost S.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

InPost S.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 29,015 shares, a growth of 68.6% from the February 26th total of 17,209 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,134 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

InPost Stock Performance

INPOY traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $8.58. 15,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,818. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.01. InPost has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $9.17.

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InPost Company Profile

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InPost is a Poland-based logistics company specializing in automated parcel locker solutions and courier services for e-commerce and retail businesses. Founded in 2006 by entrepreneur Rafa? Brzoska, the company developed a network of self-service “Paczkomaty” lockers designed to offer convenient, 24/7 parcel drop-off and pick-up options. InPost’s core offering streamlines last-mile delivery by reducing reliance on traditional post offices and home delivery, allowing customers to collect or return packages at their own convenience.

In addition to its parcel locker network, InPost provides door-to-door courier services, including same-day and next-day delivery options, as well as returns management and tracking solutions.

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