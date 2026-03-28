Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Short Interest Up 77.7% in March

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,078 shares, a growth of 77.7% from the February 26th total of 7,923 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,058 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Oxbridge Re Price Performance

Shares of OXBR stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.89. 1,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,820. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.27. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $2.86.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oxbridge Re in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXBR. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oxbridge Re in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Oxbridge Re by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 137,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 68,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxbridge Re during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

About Oxbridge Re

(Get Free Report)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) is a reinsurance holding company that provides capital solutions and risk-sharing arrangements to insurance carriers. Its core business centers on offering treaty reinsurance and structured transactions designed to help insurers manage underwriting exposures and optimize their capital efficiency. By leveraging tailored financing structures, Oxbridge Re enables clients to transfer segments of their in-force life and health insurance portfolios, freeing up capital for growth or other strategic initiatives.

The company’s products and services include quota share reinsurance, coinsurance, and loss portfolio transfers, each crafted to address specific balance sheet and earnings targets of cedents.

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